Alpacas are a calm and relaxed species, which makes them the perfect yoga buddy - even in the freezing Canadian winter.

In fact, their presence has made 'snow yoga' classes at Brae Ridge Farm and Sanctuary near Guelph, Ontario, Canada, highly popular.

Yoga instructor Angie Inglis guides the dozen brave participants through an all-level yoga class, lasting approximately 75 minutes, while alpacas quietly wander around.

It is proven that spending time with animals is good for people's health.

However, to practise yoga with these animals in the cold Canadian winter, requires a lot of determination and pushing your boundaries.

"We don’t push ourselves to do winter activities, so gentle yoga is a great way to get your body moving, get some stretching and be outside, and be okay with the cold - and get sunshine and fresh air," says Inglis.

And after the yoga classes, participants have time to socialise with and hand-feed the alpacas.

Brae Ridge Farm and Sanctuary is known for its special love for alpacas. They have ten of them, each with a name like 'Walnut' and 'Daphne'. The farm provides a home to the animals until they die of natural causes.

Watch the video above to see how alpacas take part in snow yoga.