UK travellers no longer need a negative Covid test to enter France provided they are fully vaccinated.

The relaxed rules came into force on Saturday (12 February) after an announcement from Prime Minister Jean Castex.

Previously a negative rapid antigen or PCR test taken within 24 hours of departure was required to enter the country.

But the government revealed on Friday that it would be relaxing its border controls as the pandemic moves into a “new phase”, following the dominance of Omicron and high levels of vaccination in most countries.

French consul-general to London Guillaume Bazard first announced the news on Twitter.

A number of other countries, including Spain and Greece, have also eased their travel rules on the same grounds, and in a bid to boost tourism in 2022. EasyJet called the French change “amazing news.”

There are still a few other rules to remember, however. In line with other EU countries, France has recently tightened its definition of full vaccination - making booster jabs essential.

Here’s what you need to know for your upcoming trip to France.

What are the rules for vaccinated and unvaccinated Brits travelling to France?

France has dropped the requirement for fully vaccinated travellers to prove they do not have Covid.

Unvaccinated Brits still need to have a compelling reason to visit the country - listed here - and show it in the form of a completed international travel certificate.

A pre-departure test is still essential for those who are not jabbed; this can be either a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours, or an antigen test within 48 hours.

France has scrapped the need for unvaccinated travellers to test and isolate on arrival if they are coming from a "green list" country - which includes all those in the EU and two dozen elsewhere. The UK is currently on the "orange list" of countries where the virus is more widespread, hence the need for a strong reason to visit.

No country is on the French "red list", but this could change if a dangerous new variant is detected.

All UK travellers must also register online and sign a “declaration of honour”, swearing that you have not been suffering from Covid symptoms or (to your knowledge) been in contact with a confirmed case during the previous 14 days.

Details on what tests are needed for returning to the UK can be found here.

Eurostar also confirmed the new testing rules on its website. Lewis Joly/AP

Do you need to be boosted to travel to France?

UK travellers hoping to visit France this half term (and beyond) may not be able to enter the country unless they've received their booster vaccine.

All adults who had their second dose more that 9 months ago will not be allowed to enter France, as per the EU Commission’s tightening of “full vaccination”.

Once you have received your booster you can upload the QR vaccine certificate generated by the NHS app to France’s TousAntiCovid app.

This app generates a ‘health pass’ which is key to getting into venues in France, including restaurants, galleries and long-distance trains. If you’re holidaying at a ski resort, you even need the pass to use ski lifts.

What are the rules for children?

Children under 12 do not need to be vaccinated or take Covid tests. But the rules for teenagers are a little less clear, as British families planning half-term trips have found.

Those aged 12-17 can enter the country if they are travelling with a fully vaccinated adult. Getting around once inside France appears to be another matter, however. Once the health pass turns into a vaccine pass, only fully-vaccinated holders will be able to get into venues.

Over-16s are expected to be in this category and - like adults - can access proof of their jabs through the NHS app. Vaccinated 12-15 year olds can apply online for an NHS COVID Pass letter proving their status.

Understanding that not all young teenagers will be fully jabbed, France is also allowing under-16s to take a lateral flow test in the 24 hours before going into venues like cafes and ski centres.

Antigen tests are not free in France, so this is an extra holiday cost to bear in mind.