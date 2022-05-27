Thousands of football fans eagerly await the Champions League Final as Ancelotti's men face the Reds

Following their recent la liga triumph, Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid will be bidding for a 14th Champions League title when they take on Liverpool in the final in Paris on Saturday.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti should have a fully fit squad to choose from whilst Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had been sweating over the fitness of Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho ahead of the big game although both should be availiable for the match.

With hours to go before kick off, thousands of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans have been flooding the streets.

Whilst many are hoping their team can go all the way, most seem well aware that not a lot separates the two sides.

Against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, one Liverpool fan told Euronews Sports Editor Andy Robini, "I'm only worried about Benzema (...) I think he's been across his career one of the most unappreciated strikers of his generation and really he's well up there. Arguably he's one of the best number 9's in the world at the moment".

While a Real Madrid fan said, “it's not fear, but yes we do have to stay focused. They have a good coach, it's a good team but Real Madrid will win I'm sure".

Liverpool might be slight favourites going into the final but Real Madrid always seem to find a way and whatever the outcome, both teams and their fans fully deserve to be here in Paris.

"After having knocked out PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City, Real Madrid will fancy their chances against Liverpool although the Reds have had another spectacular season in which they have been competing on all fronts" said Robini in the French capital on Friday.

"Four years after losing to Madrid in the champions league final, will history repeat itself or can Jurgen Klopp’s men stop Luka Modric’s genius in midfield and Karim Benzema’s efficiency in front of goal? I guess we’ll have to wait and see".

The game kicks off at 9pm local time.