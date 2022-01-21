In December, Italy tightened its restrictions for all travellers in response to the rising threat of the Omicron variant.

Arrivals from other European Union countries now have to take a COVID test before arriving into the country. You can show a negative PCR result taken within 48 hours or a negative antigen test taken within 24 hours of arrival.

This is as well as showing your EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) - often called a 'green pass', which shows proof that you are either fully vaccinated or recovered from COVID-19.

Read on for the rules for travellers from non-EU countries.

The Italian Council of Ministers announced that all non-vaccinated travellers “will incur the obligation of quarantine” for five days at the address indicated on their Passenger Locator Form. They can then test for release.

These testing rules will stay in place until at least 31 January 2022.

What are the testing requirements for Italy?

The new rules mean that all travellers who are fully-vaccinated against the virus will need to show a negative COVID test before setting off for Italy.

But unvaccinated travellers must take a pre-departure test and quarantine for 5 days on arrival.

Children aged under 12 are not subject to the five-day quarantine rules if they are travelling with adults who are vaccinated or have recovered from Covid

State of emergency extended in Italy

Italy’s COVID infection rate is lower than other Western European countries, including the UK, France and Germany. But with around 20,000 new cases a day and rising, it is also tightening domestic measures to get a grip on the highly transmissible omicron variant.

In December, Italian ministers voted to extend the country’s State of Emergency until 31 March 2022.

This means that both the national government and regional authorities will retain their powers to impose new laws at short notice if the health situation demands stricter measures.

The Italian government has made COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory to police starting from December 15. Alessandra Tarantino/AP Photo

The 'Super Green Pass' explained

Under this decree, Italian residents and visitors must carry a ‘Super Green Pass’ to access most indoor places.

This new type of green pass launched on 10 January, and it shows proof of vaccination (currently deemed to be two doses) or recovery from the virus within the last six months.

Already required in cinemas, theatres and stadiums, the Super Green Pass cannot be obtained with a negative covid test result, meaning that it excludes people who are unvaccinated.

You also need it to be able to dine in restaurants, both indoors and outdoors, as well as to be allowed into hotels, ski lifts, museums, archaeological sites, gyms and swimming pools, along with a range of other activities ranging from wedding receptions and bingo halls to festivals and theme parks.

The Super Green Pass is required on all forms of public transport.

It is also required on all forms of public transport - local, regional and national - including planes, trains, ships, buses, trams and subways.

How do I obtain a Super Green Pass?

You can get a Green Pass by testing negative to a rapid COVID-19 test available from local pharmacies and test centres - but remember this will not get you into most places anymore.

The test provider will print your test results and emails you a unique code. You then need to access the government website (in Italian) and enter your details. Select the option ‘Utente senza tessera sanitaria’ (‘User without a health card’).

You will have to enter the type and number of the ID you showed when you got your test, as well as the code on your certificate. Click ‘Ricupera certificazione’ (‘Get certificate’) to download your digital test result.

Can I use vaccination proof instead of a Green Pass?

For Brits, Italy will accept the UK’s proof of COVID-19 recovery or vaccination record as equivalent to a Super Green Pass - as long as it is in the form of a QR code.

As a Brit, your NHS appointment card from vaccination centres is not designed to be used as proof of vaccination and should not be used to demonstrate your vaccine status. Instead you need to downloaf the NHS App and get a QR code through this.

For those in the EU, you can use your EU Digital Covid Certificate issued by your home country instead of a Super Green Pass.

Starting February 1st 2022, Italy will adopt a six month validity period. This means your EUDCC will only be valid in Italy for six months after the date of your most recent vaccine dose

A woman has her Covid-19 'green pass' checked as ski resorts reopen in Bormio, Italian Alps. PIERO CRUCIATTI/AFP or licensors

**What's the easiest way to find out travel rules for Italy?

**

Italy's rules can change at short notice.

For the most up-to-date and reliable information, fill in this questionnaire from the Italian Foreign Ministry. It is in English and will give you the travel requirements based on your individual situation.

You can also check the Italian Health Ministry’s travel information page (in English).

Or you can call the Italian coronavirus information line.

From Italy: 1500 (toll-free number)

From abroad: +39 0232008345 or +39 0283905385