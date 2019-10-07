Hot air balloons float in New Mexico skies at annual fiesta

Hot air balloons floated into the skies of New Mexico on Sunday for the second day of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

The annual event started on Saturday but balloons launches were delayed due to foggy weather.

America's Challenge, a race in which the team that can travel the longest distance wins, was postponed until Monday.

Organisers for the 48th annual, nine-day long event expect tens of thousands of spectators.

The spectacle is one of the most photographed events in the world.

The Federal Aviation Administration has established a drone restriction zone within a 4-nautical-mile [7.4 kilometres] radius to 2,700 feet [823 metres] in altitude around the launch field.