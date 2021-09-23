Quintessentially British, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show is known for attracting visits from members of the royal family, aristocracy and horticultural enthusiasts.

This Monday, however, for the grand opening of the annual garden show, noble guests were joined by a cast of colourful characters including drag queens, celebrities and DJs.

Judi Dench officially opens "The Queen's Green Canopy" show garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP or licensors

DJ Crystal performs with disco ball dancers officially opening the "The Green Room" show garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Matt Dunham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Hollywood royalty, Judi Dench officially opened "The Queen's Green Canopy" show garden at Monday's member's day event, while "The Green Room" show garden was officially opened by DJ Crystal who performed with dancers wearing disco ball heads.

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal visits the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. POOL/ X

Performers from the Illyra Theatre Company perform "He is an Englishman" by Gilbert & Sullivan at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Matt Dunham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and the Countess of Wessex speak to Ronan Keating and members of The One Show at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. POOL/REUTERS

Royal attendees this year included Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, Prince Michael of Kent, Princess Alexandra and Princess Anne, The Princess Royal.

A known gardening lover and patron of the RHS (Royal Horticultural Society), Queen Elizabeth II was notably absent for the first time since 2005 as she is staying at Balmoral in Scotland until October.

A dancer wearing a disco ball head performs at "the Green Room" garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Matt Dunham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

An exhibitor poses for photographs with a Chelsea Pensioner at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Matt Dunham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Members of the public at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP or licensors

Designer John McPherson poses for photographs with his "Pop Street Garden" exhibit at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Matt Dunham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Judi Dench speaks to British television gardener Alan Titchmarsh at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in London, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021. Matt Dunham/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Held on the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, which usually takes place every May was delayed until September this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chelsea Flower Show will be open to the public until Sunday 26th September, however, the RHS is hosting additional virtual events for people unable to attend in person.