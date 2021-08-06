This content is not available in your region

You can hire an electric car or bike for free in Spain and Portugal this summer

The routes cover over 1,000 kilometres and there are various different itineraries to follow.
By Euronews

Dreaming of an escape? A European project that spans Spain and Portugal will allow you to enjoy nature in an eco-friendly way this summer.

It is possible to visit seven protected natural parks by borrowing an electric vehicle - for free. All you need to do is make a reservation on the project's website, Moveletur.

There are 12 vehicle pick-up points and more than 1,000 kilometres of routes to discover. You can choose from bicycles, tricycles, cars, scooters and rickshaws.

"When you stop with an electric car, the animals don't run away," explains Jesús Díez, programme director of Moveletur.

You can watch the full Smart Regions report here: The European initiative helping tourists to discover nature in a sustainable way

