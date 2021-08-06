Dreaming of an escape? A European project that spans Spain and Portugal will allow you to enjoy nature in an eco-friendly way this summer.

It is possible to visit seven protected natural parks by borrowing an electric vehicle - for free. All you need to do is make a reservation on the project's website, Moveletur.

There are 12 vehicle pick-up points and more than 1,000 kilometres of routes to discover. You can choose from bicycles, tricycles, cars, scooters and rickshaws.

"When you stop with an electric car, the animals don't run away," explains Jesús Díez, programme director of Moveletur.

