Fully vaccinated British adults will not need to quarantine on return from amber list countries from 19 July, the UK’s transport secretary Grant Shapps announced on Thursday.

The move will be welcomed by the travel industry, which has urged restriction changes to boost the industry.

Shapps also said children under 18 will not need to self-isolate either from July 19, the date where many COVID-19 restrictions are set to be lifted in the UK.

Under current rules, passengers returning to the UK from amber list countries need to quarantine for 10 days and provide negative COVID tests.

Amber list countries currently include popular destinations such as France and Italy.

The UK government is due to review its traffic light system on July 15, which states which countries are safe to travel to.

In the last review on June 24, 16 countries and regions were moved from amber to green, including Malta, Madeira and Spain’s Balearic Islands.

What is the traffic light system?

Current rules state that returning from an amber list country means you would have to quarantine for 10 days, take a COVID-19 test as well as two further tests on day two and eight of arrival - and fill in a passenger locator form.

But from a green listed country, no quarantine is needed, unless the required COVID test is positive.

For red-listed countries, you can only enter the UK if you are a British or Irish National, or you have residence rights in the UK. COVID tests are also required as is a quarantine hotel stay.