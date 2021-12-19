UK tourists are banned from Germany as of midnight tonight, Sunday 19th December, in a bid to curb the spread of the omicron variant of COVID.

Only German citizens or residents, and their partners and children, will be allowed into the country. They will be required to:

show a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before departure

quarantine for two weeks on arrival

These rules apply regardless of vaccination status or recovery from COVID.

The rules, which will be in place until at least 3rd January, are due to Germany classifying the UK as a ‘virus variant area of concern.’ The UK reported over 90,000 new cases of omicron yesterday.

UK travellers will still be allowed to transit through Germany.

What are the rules for Germany's ‘virus variant areas of concern'?

Germany’s Health Ministry said in their update: “Before departure, please be prepared for your carrier (e.g. airline) to require from you an up-to-date PCR test if you spent time in an area of variants of concern at any time in the ten days prior to entry.

“After your arrival, further PCR testing may be ordered by the health authorities at the airport or at the place of isolation/quarantine. Please be aware of the 14-day quarantine requirement, which also applies to vaccinated and recovered individuals. The duration of the 14-day quarantine may not be shortened.”

Other countries in Germany’s highest risk category include South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Further details on Germany's travel restrictions are available here.