Which countries are on the UK's green list for quarantine-free travel?

The UK government has announced the latest changes to its traffic light system for foreign travel.

Until today, there have been 11 countries and territories on the green list, meaning there is no need to quarantine when entering the UK from any of these places (subject to a negative COVID-19 test).

However, after the Northern Ireland executive updated its own green list earlier today, the UK government has now confirmed an additional 15 destinations will be added to the quarantine-free list.

This is now the full list of territories and countries where quarantine is no longer required to enter the UK:

Anguilla (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Antigua and Barbuda (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Australia

Balearic Islands (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Barbados (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Bermuda (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

British Antarctic Territory (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

British Indian Ocean Territory (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

The British Virgin Islands (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Brunei

Cayman Islands (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Dominica (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Falkland Islands

Faroe Islands

Gibraltar

Grenada (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Iceland

Israel and Jerusalem

Madeira (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Malta (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

Montserrat (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

New Zealand

Pitcairn Islands (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands

Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

Singapore

Turks and Caicos Islands (from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June)

These amendments will undoubtedly be a major win for the tourism industries in the Balearics, Madeira, and Malta - but those hoping for a trip to a Greek island will be disappointed.

Mainland Portugal and the Azores are to remain on the Amber list.

No quarantine needed for full vaccinated travellers to amber list countries

As well as publishing the updated green list, British transport secretary Grant Shapps tweeted the surprise announcement that "UK residents who are fully vaccinated will not have to isolate when travelling from amber list countries."

Further details on this scheme have not been revealed, but according to Shapps there will be further information released next month.

There are also new additions to the red list, meaning all travel is effectively banned from these countries.

Joining the red list are:

Dominican Republic

Eritrea

Haiti

Kuwait

Mongolia

Tunisia

Uganda

All from 04:00BST on Wednesday 30 June.