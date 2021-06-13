You can get 5* luxury for 3* prices in these 10 European cities

Everyone deserves some luxury, and now that travel is opening up it’s becoming a possibility. But how do you enjoy an opulent vacation without breaking the bank?

Fear not, because Luxury Hotel Review have compiled a list of 10 European cities with the cheapest 5* resorts. With the help of Booking.com t, they've done the work so you can relax on your reasonably priced, deluxe city break.

10 - Berlin, Germany £152 (€177) per night

Alexanderstraße 7, 10178 Berlin, Germany, Berlin Claudio Schwarz

A city that needs no introduction, Berlin is the home of European nightlife, culture and art. Take a trip to Museum Island, visit the Reichstag or (if you’re brave enough) try to get into Berghain on your trip to the German capital.

9 - Rhodes, Greece £138 (€161) per night

Rhodes, Greece Serhat Beyazkaya

The largest of the Dodecanese Islands, Rhodes has beaches and ancient ruins for you to explore during your reasonably priced 5* stay. For thrill-seekers Rhodes has horse riding, trekking and cycling as well as tantalising scuba diving and exciting watersports in the Aegean Sea. Why not visit the Acropolis of Lindos or the charming Valley of the Butterflies to top off your opulent Greek experience?

8 - Porto, Portugal £125 (€146) per night

Porto. Portugal Daniel Seßler

Famous for its culture and nightlife, Porto is the perfect place for a weekend break and to get some sun. Located on the banks of the Rio Bouro the ‘edgy-yet-opulent’ location is close to the beautiful Douro Valley, home of delicious wine tasting tours.

7 - Moscow, Russia £116 (€135) per night

Zhivopisnyy Most, Moscow, Russia Alexander Smagin

Why not enjoy the delicious irony of a 5* stay whilst learning about Soviet history? Home to the Kremlin and Red Square, Moscow is the perfect place to learn about Russia’s political past. Art lovers can also enjoy the Trekyakov Gallery and all visitors will enjoy the wide green spaces of VDNKh and Gorky Park.

6 - St Petersburg, Russia £107 (€125) per night

St. Petersburg, Russia Sadık Arpacı

Russia’s cultural capital, sometimes known as the ‘Venice of the North’, is where ancient meets modern. Why not visit the Hermitage Museum, or one of the more contemporary loft projects? Its historic skyline is home to the Marble Palace and its many heritage sites can be seen on walking tours designed for all tastes.

5 - Warsaw, Poland £105 (€122) per night

Warsaw, Poland Andriyko Podilny

Poland’s capital city could see you enjoying a 5* hotel for something in the region of £105. From your luxurious, reasonably priced accommodation you can take a stroll by the Vistula River, visit the Palace of Culture and Science (a great vantage point for views of the city) or rent one of Warsaw’s many public bikes to get around.

4 - Krakow, Poland £91 (€106) per night

Main Market Square, Kraków, Poland Severinus Dewantara

The capital of Poland’s ‘lesser region’ could be your 5* discount destination, at an average cost of only £91. Krakow is home to many landmarks including the 700-year-old St Mary’s Basilica and the medieval Old Town is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. If the great outdoors is your scene one of Krakow’s reasonably priced 5* hotels is the perfect base to explore the slow-flowing rivers and stunning peaks of the surrounding Malopolskie region. Nearby Zakapone is Poland’s activity capital with snow- covered peaks in the winter and grassy views in the summer.

3 - Antalya, Turkey £84 (€98) per night

Alanya, Antalya, Turkey Dragana Novoselska

Situated on the Turquoise Coast this resort city has been a major port since the Roman times. Turkey’s fastest growing city, Antalya is perfect for any taste, with stunning hotel studded beaches, a harbour populated by yachts and water parks for kids - and fun-loving adults.

2 - Istanbul, Turkey £83 (€98) per night

Istanbul, Turkey Anna / Unsplash

Where east meets west, Turkey’s capital city is home to thousands of years of culture. At one time the capital of the Roman, Byzantine and Ottoman empires, this metropolis is home to culture, food and breathtaking ancient monuments. Seated at the mouth of the Sea of Marmara, Istanbul is the perfect place to experience the quintessential Turkish breakfast, tour the local wine houses and sample some street food.

1 - Heraklion, Greece, £79 (€92) per night

Heraklion, Greece Juli Kosolapova

Situated on the popular island of Crete, Heraklion takes the first spot as everyone will enjoy a holiday here, no matter what you’re looking for. Heraklion has party resorts, ancient ruins and sandy beaches. Using any one of Heraklion’s 5* hotels as a base, you can visit the town of Malia, take a tour of the historic Knossos Palace, or go snorkeling and see shipwrecks on the seabed.

At the cheapest average cost of £79, Heraklion could be your slice of paradise at a reasonable price.