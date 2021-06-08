Hoping that summer 2021 might be better than 2020? It’s difficult to see how it could be worse. For those not in national lockdown, there are some destinations it's possible to travel to at the moment. They even have bars, restaurants and tourist attractions open and few curfews.

It's best to check the latest travel restrictions for each country in Europe before booking.

With a mixture of non-European and EU countries on offer, all your needs are covered by this blazing hot list of holiday destinations.

Where can I fly to right now?

In Europe

Croatia is lauded for its clear blue coastlines (even if most of the beaches are rocky rather than sandy), and boasts more than 1,000 beautiful islands for you to visit.

For thrill-seekers, Croatia is the home of some of Europe’s greatest activity holidays and its gorgeous national parks are perfect for a hike.

Enjoy the hot summers in whichever way you choose and if you want a city break away from the crowds why not check out the underrated capital, Zagreb?

Tourists and visitors from any country can visit Croatia as long as they have either proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test from the previous 48 -hours or proof of recovery from COVID. Proof of paid accommodation is required for those living outside the Schengen zone.

Dubrovnik, Croatia Spencer Davis

Home to the Parthenon, the Acropolis and the longest list of countries tourists are allowed to enter from, Greece is actively campaigning for visitors this year.

Greece’s bars and restaurants have been open for outdoor dining since May so you can enjoy their famous cuisine and nightlife. The government is hoping that the Greek islands will be COVID-free by June.

Visitors to Greece will require proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of their flight, or proof of recovery. There is no quarantine for any EU, Schengen/EEA countries or the UK as well others. All entrants are required to fill out a Passenger Locator Form.

Kamares, Greece Gaetano Cessati

One of the world’s most visited countries and home to iconic and historical cities like Venice and Rome, this Mediterranean destination is opening up to tourists in Summer 2021. With amazing city breaks, beautiful beaches and stunning scenery it’s easy to see why millions visit Italy every year.

Italy is allowing entry from all EU countries as well as a list of others including the UK and USA. All visitors need a negative PCR test from the previous 48 hours and will have to fill out a digital passenger locator form. Secondary forms are required for entry to Sicily, Puglia and Calabria.

Visitors to Italy will still be subject to an 11pm curfew which is in place until July 2021 and have to abide by mandatory mask wearing in public place

Colosseum, Roma, Italy Mathew Schwartz

Malta officially reopened to tourists in June 2021 and is the first European country to reach herd immunity. Situated in the glistening Mediterranean Sea, Malta is rich in culture and history as well as boasting 3,000 hours of sunlight per year.

Citizens of EU countries and some countries such as the UK and Canada can enter Malta with a negative PCR test from the last 72 hours, with vaccine passports predicted to be introduced in July.

Maltese restaurants can stay open to midnight and mask wearing outdoors is set to be relaxed in July.

Valletta, Malta Micaela Parente

Chase the stunning Aurora Borealis, relax in thermal baths, try ice climbing on the Sólheimajökull and Svínafellsjökull glaciers or dine in one of Iceland's many fish restaurants.

Vaccinated travellers and those who can prove they've recovered from COVID-19 can enter Iceland without quarantining but must have a test upon arrival.

You can avoid a two-week quarantine by being tested at the airport. Even if you test negative, you must then self-isolate for five days before taking a second test.

Thórsmörk, Iceland Jonatan Pie

This Balkan country is an often overlooked destination but it has much to offer: historical walled towns, luxurious beaches and stunning national parks.

Visitors to Montenegro can enjoy a walking tour of Old Town Kotor or a cruise down the beautiful coastline. Montenegro’s theatres, bars and cinemas are open and, if you’re lucky enough to own one, ports are open to yachts.

Montenegro is accepting visitors from all countries provided tourists have either a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours, a negative antigen test from the previous 48 hours, proof of recovery or proof of vaccination. No proof of the test is required from countries neighbouring Montenegro.

Montenegro, Gospa od Škrpjela, Our Lady of Rocks Datingscout

Portugal is known for its beautiful beaches and we’ve got you covered for the less crowded ones. Portugal is currently in stage four of their reopening which means no mask wearing on the beach and restaurants and hotels are open.

Portugal is open to all residents of EU countries and some third-countries. A negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival is required for entry and this also applies to the Azores and Madeira Islands. Visitors will also have to fill out a Passenger Locator Form.

Lisbon, Portugal Tom Byrom

Outside Europe

The picturesque islands in the Indian Ocean that make up the Maldives offer crystal-clear waters and palm-fringed beaches, mountain rainforests and are a paradise for snorkelers.

Visitors must provide a negative test result from within the past four days.

There are no quarantine requirements, except for British travellers, who must to self-isolate for ten days.

Tourists must stay on designated ‘resort islands’ and stay at one establishment for the whole holiday.

Kihavah Huravalhi Island Baa Atoll, Maldives Photo by Ishan @seefromthesky on Unsplash

This tropical island just off the coast of mainland Tanzania offers white sandy beaches, hiking in the Jozani Forest, boat trips around the islands and delicious seafood.

Travellers to Zanzibar must have a negative PCR test from the previous 72 hours and travellers arriving from countries with a high COVID-19 rate will be subject to rapid tests on arrival. A travellers surveillance form must be filled out by all air-passengers prior to arrival.

Restaurants, cafes and bars, as well as non-essential businesses and attractions in Zanzibar are open.

Zanzibar, Tanzania Med J @theoutsider

For jungles, beaches, temples and cenotes of the Yucatan Peninsula, you can find culture, history, nature and cuisine in Mexico.

Mexico is open for arrivals from all countries, however, the border with the US is closed. Arrivals might be required to quarantine, depending on health screening results. A temperature check is conducted when arriving in Mexico.

Restaurants and bars in zones other than the Red Zone are open with varying capacity limitations.

Flanked by the Caribbean and Pacific oceans, Costa Rica has something for both nature and beach lovers and thrillseekers alike with its lush rainforests, volcanoes, thriving wildlife and tropical beaches.

Costa Rican Keel-billed Toucan Zdeněk Macháček

Air travel is permitted from all countries but before entering you must fill out a digital health pass.

Restaurants and bars are operating as are most non-essential businesses and attractions.