Is Maslinica Bay Croatia’s best-kept secret?

Just south of Croatia’s Dalmatian Coast lies a small island known for endless summers’ worth of holiday bliss.

Couples, friends, and families are drawn to Hvar Island for its vineyards, lavender fields, and boutique music festivals, keeping visitors and residents entertained year round.

Now, tourists have their sights set on a secret curve in the island’s perimeter that has completely taken centre stage as a new tourist hotspot.

Purveyors of hidden high-calibre beach escapes look no further - meet Maslinica Bay.

Croatia’s very own hidden ocean paradise

Exterior of the hidden hotel Courtesy of Maslina Resort

Maslinica Bay is ready to take on Croatia’s incoming post-pandemic tourism boom by drawing visitors to its new centerpiece resort.

Maslina Resort is a boutique location that is said to be Croatia’s first “mindful luxury” hotel. The resort opened last August as much of Europe remained under the grip of pandemic restrictions and now hopes to welcome the continent's fans of refined seclusion.

Home to 50 rooms and suites across an expansive hillside space, the resort’s architecture is proudly integrated into its natural surroundings.

Resort-wide attractions include a private Finnish sauna, state-of-the-art fitness room, a huge heated infinity pool - and that’s just the spa.

Maslina describes its take on mindful luxury as “the alchemy between personal and professional service, a superb location, sincere respect for the environment, and an interior design that is contemporary and chic, yet family-friendly”.

Whirlwind water activities, crisp champagnes, and immersive spa treatments are all within touching distance of a UNESCO protected landscape of endless green.

Be the first to stay in your own villa haven

Views from one of the resort's three new villas Courtesy of Maslina Resort

The resort recently became home to three new villas that are taking the bay’s mission statement to the next level.

Overlooking the crystalline waters of the Adriatic Sea, each of the 4/5 bed villas house stone bathtubs, olive tree gardens, and striking fireplaces.

Each new build takes inspiration from a kaleidoscope of European architectural styles culminating in a high quality stay with guaranteed comfort.

For an elevated taste of luxury travel villa residents are implored to enlist the resort’s private butlers, caterers, and sommelier services.

Wine always tastes better when there’s someone else in charge of choosing it...

Poolside bar overlooking the Adriatic Sea Courtesy of Maslina Resort

How do you travel to the Maslinica Bay?

The hotel has its own speedboat to pick you up from the airport Courtesy of Maslina Resort

Many airlines including British Airways, Easy Jet, Jet 2 and Whizz Air fly from many European airports direct to Split. The flight time is approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

Those transferring from Split Airport are encouraged to take a Bond-like speed boat trip into the bay, which takes approximately an hour.

Maslina Resort also offers guests the option to fly by private jet or helicopter directly to Hvar island from many European airports, including: Split, Brač Island, Dubrovnik, Zagreb, Ljubljana, Trieste, Pula, Krk, Lošinj, Zadar, Belgrade and Venice.

Panoramic helicopter trips via the resort’s Helikopter R44 are also available to groups of up to three visitors at a time.