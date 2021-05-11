Earn €100,000 with this dream job in the Bahamas

For one lucky couple, this once-in-a-lifetime job opportunity could be the end of lockdown working from home blues. The location? There are two: a stunning private island in the Bahamas, and a gloriously vast estate in Naples, Florida. The pay? €100,000.

More information about the dream job

Polo&Tweed are searching for an experienced couple to work as live-in staff on a private island in the Bahamas, offering potential candidates a lucrative escape from the usual 9-5. The role would include basic housekeeping duties and travel between their homes in Florida and the Bahamas where necessary. The role is expected to be a long-term position, and applicants must have the right to work in the US.

Salary for the right couple is around €100,000 including private accommodation in both households, along with health care and a myriad of other benefits. The desired couple would also get weekends off, allowing plenty of time to bask in the infinite beauty that Florida and the Bahamas have to offer.

If you and your partner need an escape from typical demands of home working, or are keen to explore a unique employment experience like no other, you can find out more here.