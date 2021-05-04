The global landmarks with the strongest signal and internet connection have been revealed in a new study.

Measuring signal strength and Wi-Fi availability, Uswitch has ranked tourist hotspots across the world by internet connection.

Whether you want crystal clear quality for your Zoom meetings or the freedom to work anywhere in the world, having a fast internet speed is an essential part of working remotely.

But which landmarks have the best connection?

The Great Wall of China is the worst connected landmark

China takes the top spot for countries with the most mobile numbers in use. Despite this, the Great Wall of China ranks as one of the places with the worst connection.

Visitors will get around 2Mbps of cellular data when visiting the Great Wall of China - which is shocking when you think that the average internet speed in the country is 148Mbps. To put that into perspective, it’s enough for a household to stream on six devices at the same time in Ultra-HD.

The Great Wall of China has the worst internet connection of all the tourist sites analysed Avery Cocozziello / Unsplash

The Golden Gate Bridge, Statue of Liberty and Sydney Opera House take the lead

With an abundance of free W-Fi and some of the fastest 4G in the world, it’s not hard to see why these interconnected cities occupy the top three spots on the list.

You’ll be able to pick the perfect Instagram filter in seconds and video call your colleagues with a clear picture.

The Eiffel Tower is the best connected European Landmark

La vie est en rose à Paris! The Eiffel Tower is the first European landmark to make it onto the list and takes the number four spot.

Whether you set up with a cafe au lait at Les Ombres Rooftop Terrace or explore the Parce De Cloud, you’ll have no issues working remotely thanks to the internet speeds of 31Mbps and plenty of free Wi-Fi available.

Work among royals at Buckingham Palace

Over 50,000 people visit Buckingham Palace every year in the hope of catching a glimpse of Her Royal Highness.

London is one of the most connected cities and has one of the best 5G networks across the globe. Despite this, the palace only ranks in 7th place on the list with internet speeds of 23Mbps.

Finish your work before they finish building La Sagrada Familia

This Catalan city offers a wealth of rich history and culture - and the Mediterranean sea - so it's no wonder so many tourists flock to Barcelona every year. La Sagrada Familia takes the fifth spot.

Embrace the Barcelona heat with your laptop ready to meet deadlines all while having a great view of the grand basilica . With internet speeds of 31Mbps, you'll have no issue posting a snap.

La Sagrada Familia in Barcelona ranked highly Cristina Gottardi

Bangkok beats Paris and Barcelona for free Wi-Fi available

The city of Bangkok is full of rich history, culture, and architectural beauty.

And a visit to The Grand Palace is at the top of tourists' bucket lists for a reason. The Grand Palace might be one of the oldest landmarks in our top 10 but this doesn’t stop the mobile signal strength available at this historic landmark.

A word of advice

If you’re counting down the days until your next trip, it is important to consider how to get the most of your mobile when travelling abroad.

Here are our top tips:

Check if you are likely to incur roaming charges

Download offline maps of the area you are visiting

Load up on travel apps

Protect your phone and its contents

Make sure you can charge your phone quickly and easily

Catherine Hiley, mobiles expert at Uswitch.com, gives us her own recommendations.

“If the past year has taught us anything, it's how fast we can adapt to remote working. While it might be impractical to work from tourist attractions, remote working does offer more opportunities for employees to escape the traditional 9 to 5 office lifestyle and work from around the world.

“Our study looks at which of these iconic landmarks has the most accessible internet speed, and where it'll be easier to stay connected when remote working abroad,” she says.

Here’s a summary of the best and worst landmarks to get connected:

Best connected landmarks

Golden Gate Bridge, San Francisco Statue of Liberty, New York Sydney Opera House, Sydney The Eiffel Tower, Paris La Sagrada Familia, Barcelona, Spain The Grand Palace, Bangkok Buckingham Palace, London

Worst connected landmarks

Blue Mosque, Istanbul Angkor, Siem Reap, Cambodia Petra, Petra, Jordan Taj Mahal, Agra, India The Great Pyramid of Giza, Cairo, Egypt Victoria Falls, Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe The Great Wall of China, China

Find out more here.