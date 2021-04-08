Buckingham Palace gardens opening to the public this summer

Fancy a picnic in the gardens of Buckingham Palace?

The Queen of England has just announced that the monarchy will be opening up the 39-acre plot for the paying public this summer.

Why is the British Monarchy opening up the palace gardens?

It’s been a tumultuous year in the world of tourism. Even the royal family - which, according to Visit Britain, makes up 12.5 per cent of the UK’s tourism industry - are looking for new ways to draw the crowds in a post-COVID world.

With restrictions cancelling Buckingham Palace’s annual summer opening for the second year in a row, self-guided tours of the grounds will be available from 9 July to 19 September 2021.

What’s on offer to visitors?

The visitor route will traverse the landscaped gardens, which have long been the backdrop to exclusive parties and jubilee concerts.

The green oasis, which sits right in the heart of London, is also a wildlife hub. There are over 1,000 trees, including one Mulberry which is around 400 years old and dates back to the reign of James I. The 19th century lake is another key attraction, which links to the Serpentine Lake in nearby Hyde Park.

Guests will be able to enjoy sweeping views of the rose garden and wildflower meadow from a lawn. This lawn has been dedicated to sitting with a picnic and fold-up chairs and soaking up the atmosphere. Alcohol, ball games and barbecues are, however, banned.

Covid restrictions have prevented the palace’s usual summertime tours from going ahead. But smaller guided tours of the State Rooms - furnished with some of the greatest treasures of the Royal Collection -and gardens will still be available from May until the autumn.

Weekend tours of the garden are running throughout the spring, so visitors can see the meadows in all their glory. This includes a portfolio of primroses and bluebells, flowering camellia, magnolia and azalea shrubs and trees.