If you're looking to be reminded of the magnificence of Mother Nature and the Universe, this is the holiday home for you. With a helicopter as your only transport option, you'll have a bird's eye view of the glacier and mountains surrounding this extraordinary property in the middle of Alaska.
Sheldon Chalet is a 5-bedroom luxury chalet in Denali National Park. Denali, for the uninitiated, is the highest mountain in North America.
Starting at $35,500 (€29,600) per couple for a 3-night minimum stay, the Sheldon family will take care of every element of your visit. This price includes helicopter transport to and from the Chalet, a chef preparing gourmet meals with wine pairings, a concierge, guided glacier adventures with two guides, and all the gear for your mountain adventures.
As it is in such a remote location, the air quality in the Don Sheldon Amphitheatre is exceptional, making sunrise, sunset and stargazing an unforgettable experience.
The owners can advise on the best time to visit the Chalet to experience the Northern Lights or catch the peak of shooting star events. Winter sports and trekking on Ruth Glacier are also popular activities amongst guests.
Sheldon Chalet dates back half a century and has a fascinating history. The original house was built by Don Sheldon, a famous Alaskan pilot. He pioneered glacier landings to transport climbers, hunters, fishermen and explorers to remote areas inaccessible by ground transport.
Don registered his claim for five acres of land that is now a part of the natural reserve. In 2018, his children and grandchildren built Sheldon Chalet as it stands today.