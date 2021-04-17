If you're looking to be reminded of the magnificence of Mother Nature and the Universe, this is the holiday home for you. With a helicopter as your only transport option, you'll have a bird's eye view of the glacier and mountains surrounding this extraordinary property in the middle of Alaska.

Sheldon Chalet is a 5-bedroom luxury chalet in Denali National Park. Denali, for the uninitiated, is the highest mountain in North America.

Starting at $35,500 (€29,600) per couple for a 3-night minimum stay, the Sheldon family will take care of every element of your visit. This price includes helicopter transport to and from the Chalet, a chef preparing gourmet meals with wine pairings, a concierge, guided glacier adventures with two guides, and all the gear for your mountain adventures.

Entrance to Sheldon Chalet, Denali National Park, Alaska, USA Monica H Whitt/Sheldon Chalet

Coffee with a view at Sheldon Chalet, Denali National Park, Alaska, USA Sheldon Chalet

One of five guest bedrooms at Sheldon Chalet, Denali National Park, Alaska, USA Sheldon Chalet

A chef will join you to prepare gourmet meals with wine pairings Sheldon Chalet

As it is in such a remote location, the air quality in the Don Sheldon Amphitheatre is exceptional, making sunrise, sunset and stargazing an unforgettable experience.

The owners can advise on the best time to visit the Chalet to experience the Northern Lights or catch the peak of shooting star events. Winter sports and trekking on Ruth Glacier are also popular activities amongst guests.

Starry night sky over Sheldon Chalet, Denali National Park, Alaska, USA Sheldon Chalet

Guests climbing up to Sheldon Chalet on skis Sheldon Chalet

Sheldon Chalet guests having hot food outside in the Denali National Park, Alaska, USA Sheldon Chalet

Sledging outside in Denali National Park, Alaska, USA Sheldon Chalet

Sheldon Chalet dates back half a century and has a fascinating history. The original house was built by Don Sheldon, a famous Alaskan pilot. He pioneered glacier landings to transport climbers, hunters, fishermen and explorers to remote areas inaccessible by ground transport.

Don Sheldon and his wife Roberta Sheldon smiling from an airplane, Alaska, USA Sheldon Chalet

A plane approaches the original mountain house in 1966, Alaska, USA Sheldon Chalet

Don registered his claim for five acres of land that is now a part of the natural reserve. In 2018, his children and grandchildren built Sheldon Chalet as it stands today.