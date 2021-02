These were the scenes in New York City after the region was hit by a major snowstorm.

It caused huge disruption: halting public transport, cancelling flights and closing schools and COVID-19 vaccination sites.

But it wasn't all bad: cross-country skiers were spotted enjoying themselves in Central Park, while these two, pictured above, made "snow angels" in the ground at Times Square.

A snow-covered street in the midtown area of Manhattan, New York City Angela Weiss/AFP

A worker clears pavements of snow in Times Square, New York City John Minchillo/AP Photo

A mound of snow outside Times Square, New York City Timothy A.Clary/AFP

A man on an electric bicycle rides past snow-covered dining tables during a snowstorm in New York City Wong Maye-E/AP Photo

People push a taxi stuck on a snow-covered street during a winter storm in New York City Angela Weiss/AFP

Workers shovel snow from the entrance of a restaurant and bar in New York City Wong Maye-E/AP Photo

A person stands near the Gapstow Bridge in Central Park during a winter storm in New York City Timothy A. Clary/AFP

A delivery person rides a bike during a winter storm in New York City Angela Weiss/AFP

The frozen Josephine Shaw Lowell Memorial Fountain in Bryant Park during a winter storm in New York City Timothy A. Clary/AFP