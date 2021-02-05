This week, Myanmar's military took control of the country, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political figures.
Closer to home, EU leaders condemned Russia's jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, prompting protests in which thousands of his supporters were arrested in Russia.
France and Germany also suffered heavy flooding while New York was hit by a snowstorm and 'the weather forecasting groundhog' Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.
Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.