This week, Myanmar's military took control of the country, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political figures.

Closer to home, EU leaders condemned Russia's jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, prompting protests in which thousands of his supporters were arrested in Russia.

France and Germany also suffered heavy flooding while New York was hit by a snowstorm and 'the weather forecasting groundhog' Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

A man skis through Times Square during a snowstorm, in the Manhattan, New York. February 1, 2021 John Minchillo/AP Photo

Pigeons take flight in Columbus Circle during a snowstorm. New York, USA. February 1, 2021 Wong Maye-E/AP Photo

Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather at Red Square to prevent a protest rally in support of Alexei Navalny. Moscow, Russia. February 2, 2021 Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo

A woman with a sign reading in French: "Freedom. Democracy" stands next to riot police during an unauthorised demonstration against pandemic-related restrictions in Brussels Francisco Seco/AP Photo

Residents take part in a noise campaign on a street in Yangon after calls to protest against the military coup emerged on social media. February 4, 2021 STR/AFP or licensors

Asylum seekers rest on mattresses and chat as they occupy the Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium. February 2, 2021. Francico Seco/AP Photo

Flooded banks of the river Seine, in Paris, France. February 3, 2021 MARTIN BUREAU/AFP or licensors

The Vatican Museums reopened to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. February 1, 2021 Andrew Medichini/AP Photo

Groundhog Club handler holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USA Barry Reeger/AP Photo

Cardboard cutouts of groundhog enthusiasts decorate the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. February 2, 2021 Barry Reeger/AP Photo

A Kashmiri boatman navigates his way through the frozen portion of the Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. February 1, 2021 Dar Yasin/AP Photo

Children sit on the ground as they watch a street circus artist performing with a ring in Barcelona, Spain. January 31, 2021 Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo