A train passes a railway crossing that is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. February 3, 2021
A train passes a railway crossing that is surrounded by flooding caused by rain and melting snow in Nidderau near Frankfurt, Germany. February 3, 2021   -   Copyright  Michael Probst/AP Photo

This week in pictures: Floods in Europe, snowstorm in New York, Myanmar coup

By Natalia Liubchenkova
This week, Myanmar's military took control of the country, detaining de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other political figures.

Closer to home, EU leaders condemned Russia's jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, prompting protests in which thousands of his supporters were arrested in Russia.

France and Germany also suffered heavy flooding while New York was hit by a snowstorm and 'the weather forecasting groundhog' Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter.

Here's how these and other stories from the week were captured by photographers around the world.

John Minchillo/AP Photo
A man skis through Times Square during a snowstorm, in the Manhattan, New York. February 1, 2021John Minchillo/AP Photo
Wong Maye-E/AP Photo
Pigeons take flight in Columbus Circle during a snowstorm. New York, USA. February 1, 2021Wong Maye-E/AP Photo
Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo
Servicemen of the Russian National Guard gather at Red Square to prevent a protest rally in support of Alexei Navalny. Moscow, Russia. February 2, 2021Pavel Golovkin/AP Photo
Francisco Seco/AP Photo
A woman with a sign reading in French: "Freedom. Democracy" stands next to riot police during an unauthorised demonstration against pandemic-related restrictions in BrusselsFrancisco Seco/AP Photo
STR/AFP or licensors
Residents take part in a noise campaign on a street in Yangon after calls to protest against the military coup emerged on social media. February 4, 2021STR/AFP or licensors
Francico Seco/AP Photo
Asylum seekers rest on mattresses and chat as they occupy the Saint-Jean-Baptiste-au-Beguinage church in Brussels, Belgium. February 2, 2021.Francico Seco/AP Photo
MARTIN BUREAU/AFP or licensors
Flooded banks of the river Seine, in Paris, France. February 3, 2021MARTIN BUREAU/AFP or licensors
Andrew Medichini/AP Photo
The Vatican Museums reopened to visitors after 88 days of shutdown following COVID-19 containment measures. February 1, 2021Andrew Medichini/AP Photo
Barry Reeger/AP Photo
Groundhog Club handler holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, USABarry Reeger/AP Photo
Barry Reeger/AP Photo
Cardboard cutouts of groundhog enthusiasts decorate the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. February 2, 2021Barry Reeger/AP Photo
Dar Yasin/AP Photo
A Kashmiri boatman navigates his way through the frozen portion of the Dal Lake on a cold day in Srinagar, Indian-controlled Kashmir. February 1, 2021Dar Yasin/AP Photo
Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Children sit on the ground as they watch a street circus artist performing with a ring in Barcelona, Spain. January 31, 2021Emilio Morenatti/AP Photo
Alexanda Wey/AP
The elephant cow Omysha dives under water in its enclosure at the Zoo in Zurich, Switzerland. February 3, 2021Alexanda Wey/AP

