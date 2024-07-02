UN adopts Chinese resolution for equal AI opportunities

By Euronews with AP

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a Chinese resolution with US support to close the widening AI gap between rich and poor countries

ADVERTISEMENT

The United Nations General Assembly has adopted a Chinese resolution with US support that urges rich countries to close the artificial intelligence (AI) gap with poorer, developing countries.

The Chinese-sponsored resolution asks the international community to create a "fair, open, inclusive and non-discriminatory business environment," for AI's design and development.

It also aims to promote international cooperation, including sharing knowledge and transferring technology to developing countries.

It is the second UN resolution approved on the topic.

A separate US-sponsored resolution approved in March asks countries to make sure personal data is protected, human rights are safeguarded, and AI is monitored for potential risks.

This first resolution was co-sponsored by 123 countries including China.

It gave global support to the international effort to ensure that AI is “safe, secure and trustworthy” and that all nations can take advantage of it.

The United States and China both agreed to the other's non-binding resolution.

China’s UN Ambassador Fu Cong told reporters Monday that his country wanted to highlight the central role of the United Nations in AI governance, as “the most representative and most inclusive international forum".

“We do look forward to intensifying our cooperation with the United States and for that matter with all countries in the world on this issue, which … will have far-reaching implications in all dimensions,” he said.