While a stomach bug is undoubtedly an unpleasant experience, its symptoms normally disappear in a matter of a few days. But now researchers have found that a stomach bug found in a majority of people can be quite dangerous in the long term.

A common stomach bug found in two-thirds of the world population can be linked to an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, according to a recent study by McGill University in Canada.

The research, published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, analysed the health data of over 4 million people in the UK aged 50 and older between 1988 and 2019.

Researchers found that those who had contracted a common stomach infection called Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) had an 11 per cent higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease.

The infection triggered by H. pylori can cause indigestion, gastritis, ulcers and in the most extreme cases, stomach cancer. The bacteria can damage the tissue in the stomach and the first part of the small intestine.

While many factors can lead to Alzheimer’s disease, the most common type of dementia, the McGill University researchers hope that their study might prevent some people from getting the disease.

“Given the global ageing population, dementia numbers are expected to triple in the next 40 years. However, there remains a lack of effective treatment options for this disease,” Dr Paul Brassard, the study’s senior author and a professor in McGill’s Department of Medicine, said in a statement.

“We hope the findings from this investigation will provide insight on the potential role of H. pylori in dementia to inform the development of prevention strategies, such as individualised eradication programmes, to reduce infections at the population level,” said Brassard, a public health and preventive medicine physician at the McGill University Health Centre.

While the researchers adjusted for several factors including BMI, smoking, alcohol, heart failure and many other comorbidities, they said one limitation of the study is that it is observational.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 55 million people are currently living with dementia around the world, over 60 per cent of whom live in low- and middle-income countries. Women are disproportionately affected by dementia.

The number of those affected by dementia is expected to grow in the future.

According to Alzheimer’s Disease International, the worldwide federation of Alzheimer's associations, the number of people with dementia will almost double every 20 years, reaching 78 million in 2030 and 139 million in 2050.