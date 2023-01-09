A small seaside town on the UK’s Cornish coast will play host to an historic space launch late on Monday - assuming the weather doesn’t cause any delays.

The final preparations have been made for the launch of a Virgin Orbit rocket to transport a number of small satellites into space.

If successful, it will be the first orbital satellite launch from the UK - and western Europe.

And the launch could mark just the beginning of Britain’s latest space ambitions, with its regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) processing applications from other locations for further launches, including from a spaceport in the Shetland Islands in the north of Scotland.

“I look forward to seeing more launches from other UK spaceports over the next year, putting us firmly on the map as Europe’s leading destination for commercial small satellite launch,” said the UK Space Agency’s deputy chief executive Ian Annett, who hailed the launch as “a new era for space in the UK”.

How did Cornwall swap surfing for space?

Spaceport Cornwall is located at a regional passenger airport in Newquay, which is known more for its beaches and surfing scene than its connection to the space industry.

The mission was originally planned for late last year, but it was postponed due to technical and regulatory issues.

A collaboration between the UK Space Agency, the Royal Air Force, Virgin Orbit, and Cornwall Council, the launch is unique in that a rocket will be fired into space from a repurposed passenger plane.

It will be the first international launch for Virgin Orbit, the US-based company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson. Until now, the company has completed four similar launches from US soil.

How will the launch happen?

The LauncherOne rocket and its payload will be lifted to around 10,000 m - around 32,000 ft - on a repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 christened ‘Cosmic Girl’ before being released and blasting off for space.

It is carrying several small satellites for civil and defence use in orbit; uses that include reducing the environmental impact of production, preventing illegal trafficking, smuggling, and terrorism, and a host of national security functions.

Cosmic Girl will then return to the landing strip in Newquay.

"A traditional way of launching fixes you in one given location on the planet, and then you have a set of orbits that are associated with that one location," said Omar Hernandez, Director of Mission Management at Virgin Orbit.

"If we are able to take that one fixed point and move it around, then now we have many different orbits accessible to that one launch location," he explained.

Annett added that previously no satellites have been launched into Europe yet, so “it’s an immensely exciting opportunity for us”.

With a space industry worth more than £16.5 billion (€18.74 billion) a year to the UK’s economy, "being able to capture part of that market on an expanding launch market is really, really important for us," he said.

The launch is set to take place at 10.15 pm GMT.