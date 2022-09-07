It’s that time of year again when Apple unveils some of its latest technologies on the big stage in its keynote event.

The tech giant is expected to debut its iPhone 14 lineup on Wednesday during a flashy event which has been called “Far Out” and will take place at Apple’s Cupertino headquarters in California. You can watch the event live on Apple’s website or YouTube.

As usual, Apple has kept many of the details under wraps. But here is what we might expect from the “Far Out” unveiling.

What do we know and what are the rumours?

According to an invitation to the launch, the event will be on September 7 and will kick off at around 19:00 CEST.

We do not know exactly what Apple will release but at its September event, the company usually unveils its latest iPhone.

The latest device is expected to include updates to the camera, storage and design, as well as satellite network connectivity.

The rumours are there will be a big upgrade to the camera and there is excitement about being able to shoot video in 8K - ultra-high resolution.

According to reports, the “mini” version of the iPhone may be discontinued.

Price hike?

Watchers will also be keen to see if the latest iPhone is more expensive than the iPhone 13 in light of rising inflation and economic turmoil.

Currently, the regular, non-mini iPhone 13 retails for $799 (over €800), the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 (over €1,000) and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (over €1,100).

However, Apple CEO Tim Cook said in July that there was “no obvious evidence” of the economic impact on iPhone sales yet.

Apple Watch

As well as a possible new iPhone, new Apple Watch models are expected to be unveiled.

The Watch Series 8 is expected have a bigger display and more health features, including a body-temperature sensor. Apple may also launch a Pro version of the Watch.

New Airpods

A new Airpod model is also expected, which would have more sensors and an enhanced sound quality – and it may have a new case for wireless charging that’s resistant to sweat and water.

The metaverse?

As tech companies fight for their place in the future metaverse, Apple will probably not launch its highly-anticipated augmented reality/ virtual reality (AR/VR) headset just yet.