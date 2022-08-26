Founder of Twitter Jack Dorsey has said he regrets the fact the social media platform became a company.

Tweeting in response to a question about whether the platform turned out the way he envisaged, the former CEO of the social network replied: "The biggest issue and my biggest regret is that it became a company".

Dorsey has been sucked into the legal battle between his former company and billionaire Elon Musk, with the Tesla and SpaceX CEO attempting to walk away from his $44 billion (€44.2 billion) deal to buy the company.

Dorsey was asked to provide documents pertaining to Musk's April agreement to buy the company, and about the number of spam accounts on the platform, which has been an issue at the centre of the legal wrangling.

Dorsey stepped down as CEO of Twitter in November, handing over the reins to Parag Agrawal. He is currently the CEO of payments processing company Block Inc.

Dorsey stands to receive $978 million (€978 million) if the sale to Elon Musk goes through.

When asked about what structure he wished Twitter would operate under, Dorsey said that it should be "a protocol" and that Twitter should not be owned by a state or another company.

If it were a protocol, Twitter would operate much like email, which is not controlled by one centralised entity, and people using different email providers are able to communicate with one another.

Twitter has sued Musk for trying to walk away from his offer to buy Twitter.

A former executive turned whistleblower has accused Twitter of misleading federal regulators about its security measures to protect against hackers and spam accounts.