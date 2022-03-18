Luxury sports car maker Porsche has set out a more ambitious sales target for electric vehicles.
More than 80 per cent of newly sold Porsche vehicles will be fully-electric in 2030, Porsche's chief executive officer Oliver Blume said at the group's annual press conference on Friday.
"The future of Porsche is electric," Blume said during a media roundtable.
That target previously applied to Porsche's electrified models overall, which also includes plug-in hybrids.
The Taycan is Porsche’s first and only all-electric car so far but the German company's next two EVs are expected to be the Macan SUV in 2023 and in 2025 the 718 sports car.
Blume said a hybrid version of its 911 sports car is in the workd but did not disclose when it would be released.
Porsche AG also stuck to its long-term target of an operating margin of at least 15 per cent, finance chief Lutz Meschke said.
Volkswagen and its top shareholder Porsche SE struck a framework agreement for a potential partial listing of Porsche AG, which could value the division at up to 90 billion euros.
Such a listing would include listing up to 25 per cent of Porsche AG's preferred stock, selling 25 per cent plus 1 ordinary share in the carmaker to Porsche SE and paying out 49 per cent of IPO proceeds to Volkswagen's shareholders as a special dividend.