Switzerland revives wartime bunkers amid heightened security concerns

Switzerland is seeking to revive its system of wartime bunkers, many of which have remained unused since the 1990s.

Triggered by heightened security concerns following Russia's all-out war in Ukraine, the Swiss military is reconsidering the role of an estimated 8,000 bunkers scattered across the country, some dating back to 1886, and how to best modernise them.

Originally constructed to guard strategic locations, such as the Gotthard railway and Alpine passes, the system of bunkers became a key component of the Swiss National Redoubt, a network of fortifications designed to repel invasion during World War II and the Cold War.

While many bunkers were once fitted with advanced defence systems to shield against Soviet missile threats, their use declined after the Cold War. Budget cuts and changing defence priorities led to many of the sites being sold to civilians.

Buyers found surprising new uses for them, from cheese cellars and art galleries to data storage hubs and hotels. Some were even turned into high-security vaults for cryptocurrencies, such as the Swiss Fort Knox in Bern canton.

However, in 2023, the Swiss army halted all sales of these shelters, opting instead to assess how best to repurpose them. "We have to make use of what we've got," Swiss Army Chief Thomas Süssli told domestic media.

“The nature of military threats has changed. The bunkers are poorly placed and the weapons they contain will only last for another ten or twenty years,” he added.

For the army, the goal is to convert these bunkers into “difficult-to-attack defence nodes” using cutting-edge technology, while ensuring the upgrades are cost-effective and require minimal staffing.

Aside from strengthening national defence, some cantons have also adapted civilian shelters into temporary accommodation for refugees.

According to local media, the Swiss Society for Technology and Armed Forces plans to host an “innovation day” in mid-September, where more details will be unveiled and participants can pitch their ideas. "We’re looking for ideas from all sectors, not just defence," the STA emphasised.