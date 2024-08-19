EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Romanian farmers worried for soil as drought devastates land

Romanian farmers are worried about the quality of their soil after drought
Romanian farmers are worried about the quality of their soil after drought Copyright Euronews Romania
Copyright Euronews Romania
By Euronews with Euronews Romania
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Romania has been gripped by a drought, leaving farmers concerned in both the short and long term as the quality of their soil diminishes, meaning they can't plant crops in the new season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Romanian farmers are struggling to work their land as drought grips their nation, creating worry around the quality of their soil both in the short term and in the coming years. 

In Olt, in the southwest of Romania, farmers say that given the condition of the soil, they can’t even prepare it for autumn crops. They also say they are facing significant financial losses due to damage inflicted on their crops by the drought.  

Farmers have requested substantial financial support from the Romanian Minister of Agriculture so that they can continue to tend the land. Some say this can even come in the form of a loan rather than a handout. 

The Minister has promised them €200 per hectare in aid, but not until October. 

In Olt, agricultural land has been left looking like rocky clods. Farmers say there isn’t a drop of water in the soil for it to be prepared for autumn crops, making it an "unusual" year. The soil is too dry to absorb fertilizer, and the dry roots of the spring crops are visible. 

The farmers’ statements are supported by the findings of engineers from the Olt Office for Pedological and Agrochemical Studies, who say they haven’t found water in the soil even a metre below ground. 

Normally, water should be found only a few centimetres below the surface. 

Without money and with thousands of hectares they can’t harvest, farmers in southwestern Romania hope to receive help before the drought causes even more damage to their livelihoods.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Danube River recedes in Romania, affecting river traffic

Drought devastates corn and sunflower fields in Romania

Swathes of Romania face drought leading to empty reservoirs and failing crops

Drought Romania Farmers