Italy and France continue to grapple with extreme heat

Italy and France continue to experience high temperatures.

Europe is currently struggling with extreme heat, with some regions experiencing unprecedented temperatures. Italy is expected to face its hottest weekend of the year, while France has issued warnings as a heatwave sweeps through its southern regions.

Meteorologists are pointing to human-induced climate change as the primary driver behind these extreme temperatures.

Lorenzo Tedici, a meteorologist at the weather forecast site ‘Il Meteo,’ highlighted the role of fossil fuel consumption in warming the planet since 1850. He also emphasised the impact of the African anticyclone, a weather pattern that has been increasingly associated with climate change.

In France, healthcare workers have been mobilised to carry out check ups on the most vulnerable. Nurses have been deployed across 28 affected regions to monitor and assist those at risk of heat-related illnesses.

Julie Camoin, a nurse working on the frontlines, said, “We’re here to remind them to drink a lot and be careful of dehydration which would mean that we would have to call the doctor or the family.”

For many, like Danielle Saviorei, these visits provide a critical lifeline. “When the nurse comes, it’s good to have someone, and if I don’t feel well and exhausted, I can tell her,” Saviorei said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of the severe impact of rising temperatures on European populations. With Europe being the fastest-warming continent, an estimated 175,000 people die each year from heat-related causes. This weekend, tourists in Italy have been feeling the brunt of the heat, with cities like Florence, Rome, and Palermo on red alert. The Italian Ministry of Health placed 14 out of 27 cities on red alert on Sunday, signalling extreme danger due to high temperatures.

In Rome, popular tourist spots such as the Trevi Fountain and the Vatican have seen visitors struggling to cope with the heat.

Brazilian tourist Fabiana Laurenti said, “It's very hot, we are walking around, but always with ice cream in hand, or water.” Meanwhile, Scottish tourist Jerry Mangan shared his experience of traveling through Italy during this intense heatwave. “We’ve been in Florence, we’ve been in Pisa, and now we’ve come here at the hottest weekend, and I am struggling,” he admitted.

To help the situation, Italy’s Civil Protection agency has been distributing water bottles to tourists at the Colosseum and the ancient Roman Forum. However, the relentless heat shows no signs of dying down.

According to Tedici, Rome has been enduring an uninterrupted heatwave since early July, with temperatures consistently higher than average.

“These 21st-century anomalous heat waves are unfortunately caused by the anthropogenic greenhouse effect,” Tedici stated, predicting that the heatwave could last for at least another 10 days.