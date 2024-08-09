Walz v Vance: Two running mates, worlds apart

From trade to their visions for Europe, the US vice-presidential candidates stand divided on key issues.

If Europe is watching with a mix of apprehension and curiosity as the race for the US presidency unfolds, it is no less intrigued by the candidates’ running mates, who would serve as vice presidents.

The role, once primarily administrative, has evolved significantly over time, becoming a critical stepping stone for future presidents like Joe Biden and George H. W. Bush, and high-profile presidential candidates such as Al Gore and Kamala Harris.

Historically, vice presidents have been seen as principal advisors to the president. Some, like Dick Cheney under George W. Bush and Joe Biden under Barack Obama, wielded significant influence over foreign affairs.

Recent vice presidents have also been tasked with specific policy responsibilities, such as Mike Pence's role in managing the COVID-19 crisis under Trump and Kamala Harris’s recent focus on immigration at the US-Mexico border.

While the global focus remains primarily on the presidency, the election of the Veep – as the post is more commonly known – also has substantial implications, particularly in shaping international relationships, including those with the European Union.

If Trump and Harris represent starkly different visions for the US, the same can be said of their respective running mates, with Tim Walz and J.D. Vance presenting contrasting views on key issues.

The man who moved Germany’s Scholz to tears

Republican vice-presidential candidate J.D. Vance is best known outside the US for his memoir, Hillbilly Elegy.

The book, which became a bestseller in 2016 and was later adapted into a film by Oscar-winning director Ron Howard, offers a raw portrayal of the struggles of the white working class in post-industrial America and provides insight into Midwestern culture.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in an interview with the daily Süddeutsche Zeitung, revealed that the book moved him to tears – however, he has also described Vance’s subsequent political positions were “tragic”.

Curiously, Vance has been openly critical of Germany, especially regarding what he sees as the country's failure to maintain its industrial base following Russia's aggression in Europe.

“I don’t mean to beat up Germany because I love Germany but look at the numbers of people working in manufacturing, or critical raw materials produced, or energy dependency now in Germany versus ten years ago: we have got to stop de-industrialising,” he said in his last trip to Europe in February, at the Munich Security Conference (MSC).

Despite his professed love for Germany, Vance has not shied away from harsh criticism, even labelling the country’s energy policy as “idiotic” on social media.

Vance’s participation in the MSC also provided a glimpse into how a new Trump administration’s foreign policy might tilt – reflecting a broad continuity with Trump’s “America First” approach. “Don’t we have our own problems at home?” Vance asked, advocating for a US focus on domestic issues over international engagements.

Europe’s concerns

One of the most significant concerns for Europe is linked to that and it’s the potential shift in US policy on Ukraine, an issue that was earmarked by Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán in a letter addressed to the European Council in July, after his controversial meeting with Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

In a column published in April in The New York Times, Vance argued that while European countries have contributed to Ukraine’s defence, the US has borne the brunt of the military burden.

“We need Europe to play a bigger share of the security role,” he said in Munich, arguing that the US cannot continue to shoulder responsibility for multiple global crises in Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Asia simultaneously.

Vance’s views on trade also suggest a continuation of Trump-era policies, with little expectation of significant change. During Trump’s presidency, the US largely neglected to engage in proactive trade negotiations, and imposed significant Steel and Aluminium tariffs on European imports leading to tit-for-tat tariffs by the Commission.

Vance has also been critical of the European Union, accusing it of not being a "rules-based order" and claiming that it imposes "liberal imperialistic views" on countries like Poland and Hungary. In a February interview, he argued that these countries should not be penalised for their conservative policies.

The man Europeans have barely heard of

Most in Europe only became aware of Minnesota Governor Tim Walz following Kamala Harris' announcement this week that she had picked him as her running mate. However, his past stances suggest a progressive approach that aligns closely with EU policies.

For instance, Walz has made climate change a central issue, proposing to cut Minnesota's greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050—goals that mirror the EU's own climate ambitions.

His plans to increase the share of electric vehicles and boost renewable energy sources further demonstrate his commitment to environmental issues—and, once again, this sounds like a policy that could’ve been birthed in Brussels.

Walz also appears to favour open trade and he is supposed to lead a US trade mission to the Netherlands and Ireland, scheduled for 16 to 22 November 2024 with stops in Amsterdam and Dublin – which might materialise to be his official visit only two weeks after the election if his ticket wins.

"Trade missions provide an opportunity to strengthen international economic ties and lead to direct investment in Minnesota,” Walz said presenting the mission, which aims to strengthen ties in sectors like medical technology, agriculture and environmental technology.

The US-EU relations have been strained over agricultural policies lately – particularly after a critical assessment of the EU sustainable food policy that, for the Americans, could jeopardise global agricultural output.

With a strong background in agriculture, Walz served on the House Agriculture Committee for 12 years, helping to craft three farm bills. His experience could play a role in navigating the recent divergences across the Atlantic which turned sour after a trade dispute on Spanish black olives.

On foreign policy, Walz generally aligns with the Democratic Party’s stance of the past 15 years – but condemned President Barack Obama’s bombing of Syria. A strong supporter of Ukraine’s cause, he recently reaffirmed his support on the second anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion and he backed an agricultural partnership between Minnesota and the northern Ukrainian region of Chernihiv.