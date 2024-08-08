Neither housed nor paid for their job, ​​the 45,000 volunteers for the Paris Games have been contributing to the festive and light-hearted atmosphere of the capital since the start of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

They are outnumbered by athletes but are just as crucial for the smooth running of the Paris Olympics.

More than 45,000 volunteers coming from 155 countries have been working round the clock to ensure the best experience for visitors since the start of the games.

Over 300,000 people had applied to help out during the Paris Games, and only 15% of applicants had been accepted.

One of those who made the cut is 19-year-old Axelle, whose job is to help guide tourists while snapping pictures in front of major Parisian landmarks.

"Paris has become a very festive city, which I didn't experience before. There are no more grumpy people. Everyone's in a good mood and the setting is incredible," she said, pointing towards the famous Alexandre III bridge that spans the Seine.

Volunteers jog past center court Philippe Chatrier as they arrive at the Roland Garros Stadium ahead of the tennis competition, at the 2024 Summer Olympics Andy Wong/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

"The tourists are very friendly. For many, it's the first time they've ever left their home countries and travelled to Europe and to Paris. So it's a journey for everyone," she told Euronews.

Thanks to their iconic green uniforms and unwavering enthusiasm, the volunteers have become the other stars of the games.

“They bring such a good vibe to everyone so you feel very welcome in Paris because of the volunteers," said Nicole, a visitor from the Netherlands.

'I spent more than €4,000 to become a volunteer'

Although meals and transportation tickets are provided by the organisers, volunteers are not paid, they receive no free tickets to any of the events and it’s their job to figure out housing.

However, this did not discourage Vinny Dhillon, 50, from travelling all the way from Hong Kong to participate.

He claims to have spent more than €4,000 on flights and accommodation and took his full annual leave, including some unpaid days off to volunteer.

Standing in front of the Grand Palais, one of the competition sites for taekwondo and fencing, Vinny scans tickets and helps visitors find their way around the venue.

"My dream has always been to become an Olympic athlete. I may not be getting a medal but just helping out is already a dream of mine," he told Euronews.

Among his team, Leena, who is 42 years old, also travelled from the UK to participate.

Although she works for Allianz, a partner of the games, who paid for her transportation, she still spent thousands on her accommodation and took days off her annual leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yet, just like Vinny, she claims the experience is priceless: “I'm so excited and happy. I just feel like I’ve accomplished something. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I feel like I can go home and be happy. It has made my year," she told Euronews.

An experience worth repeating for many

A little further away, other lucky volunteers who scan tickets told Euronews they sometimes manage to catch a glimpse of the events and get close to some of their favourite athletes.

"When we have a few minutes to spare during our break, we can go inside to watch the competitions and see the athletes in action, and it's a wonderful thing to witness," said Fouad, a 53-year-old volunteer from the Paris region.

All of the volunteers Euronews spoke to said they want to apply again for the upcoming 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I would love to do it in LA, it’s one of my favourite places. I think I might just sign up, there’s no harm," said Leena, the UK volunteer.

Meanwhile, Vinny Dhillon from Hong Kong told Euronews that his aim is to bring his wife and children to volunteer together during the next Summer Games.