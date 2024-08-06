The Olympics are going on without disruption even after a ransomware attack hit several Paris museums that are hosting events.
A ransomware attack targeted Paris' Grand Palais and other museums in France's national network, including some venues for the Olympic Games.
The attack, detected on Sunday, hit data systems used by around 40 museums across France, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.
There's been no disruption to the Olympic events, according to Paris authorities.
The Grand Palais is hosting fencing and taekwondo competitions, while the Château de Versailles, also part of the network, is the venue for equestrian sports and the modern pentathlon.
The Paris prosecutor’s office has assigned the investigation to a subdivision, the Brigade for Combating Cybercrime, to determine the extent and perpetrators of the attack.
Efforts are ongoing to secure and restore the affected systems.