EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
Services
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

French museum network, including those hosting Olympic events, hit by ransomware attack

Netherland's Tristan Tulen, left, and Italy's Federico Vismara compete in the men's individual Epee during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais
Netherland's Tristan Tulen, left, and Italy's Federico Vismara compete in the men's individual Epee during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais Copyright Andrew Medichini/AP Photo
Copyright Andrew Medichini/AP Photo
By Euronews with AP
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The Olympics are going on without disruption even after a ransomware attack hit several Paris museums that are hosting events.

ADVERTISEMENT

A ransomware attack targeted Paris' Grand Palais and other museums in France's national network, including some venues for the Olympic Games.

The attack, detected on Sunday, hit data systems used by around 40 museums across France, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Tuesday.

There's been no disruption to the Olympic events, according to Paris authorities.

The Grand Palais is hosting fencing and taekwondo competitions, while the Château de Versailles, also part of the network, is the venue for equestrian sports and the modern pentathlon.

The Paris prosecutor’s office has assigned the investigation to a subdivision, the Brigade for Combating Cybercrime, to determine the extent and perpetrators of the attack.

Efforts are ongoing to secure and restore the affected systems.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

cyber crime Olympic games Paris 2024 cyber security