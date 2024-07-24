EventsEventsPodcasts
Can the far right be kept from power in Parliament? | Radio Schuman

By Maïa de La BaumeEleonora Vasques
Published on Updated
Members of far-right parties in the European Parliament have been excluded from powerful positions on parliamentary committees, with pro-European forces deploying the so-called 'cordon sanitaire'.

Pro-European forces inside the European Parliament have held far-right parties at bay from powerful positions on the institution's 20 powerful committees, deploying the so-called 'cordon sanitaire'.

But the complexion of Parliament has changed and Patriots for Europe is now the third largest grouping, does side-lining them honour the assembly's rules through which positions are allocated according to votes?

Radio Schuman got some answers with Euronews reporter Gerardo Fortuna.

We take a look at the rumbling Microsoft-EU saga, with the European Commission hitting back at allegations from the US tech giant that the executive was the cause of last weekend's massive IT outage.

On a lighter note, we take a tour of villages that have been revitalised by digital nomads.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques, audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron and music by Alexandre Jas.

