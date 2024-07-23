Joe Biden withdrew from the US presidential race, handing the baton to his vice-president Kamala Harris who is now the Democrats' candidate for the US top job.

The EU is looking stateside to map possible scenarios for US foreign policy following upcoming November elections. What should Europeans expect from a second Donald Trump mandate? What might contrast with a first Kamala Harris presidency?

On sensitive issues such as the war in Ukraine, instability in the Middle East and relations with China, US strategy remains a critical factor for the 27 EU member states.

Euronews reporter Maria Psara spoke to Sudha-David Wilp, the regional director of the German Marshall Fund in Berlin, to answer some of these questions.

Our reporters also captured remarks to camera by Polish Foreign Affairs Minister Radosław Sikorski, on US Vice President Kamala Harris entering the race as a candidate for the US presidency.

On a lighter note, we look at the most liveable city in the world in 2024, with a surprising performance for the EU cosmopolitan city of Brussels.

