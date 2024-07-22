Fratelli d'Italia, the party led by Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, voted against Ursula von der Leyen's re-election as European Commission President
Why did Meloni's party voted against Ursula von der Leyen for a second mandate as European Commission president? Which were the international dynamics that affected such a decision?
Today Radio Schuman answer these questions together with Federico Castiglioni, Researcher in EU, politics and institutions at the Istituto Affari Internazionali, and adjunct Professor of Strategic Studies at Link Campus, University of Rome.
A quick look at the foreign affairs council today, where EU ministers will dive into sensitive matters, such as the situation in the Middle East.
On a different note, Radio Schuman also looked at the creation of a nasal spray that could treat Alzheimer.
