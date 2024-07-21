Spanish police arrest five people and seize 1,000 marijuana plants

The police have dismantled a criminal network dedicated to sending marijuana to Gerrmany through parcel companies.

Police have arrested five people and seized more than 1,000 marijuana plants in an operation to end a trafficking network that sent marijuana from Spain to Germany.

Agents carried out a series of searches in four towns in the Madrid region: Argan del Rey, Arroyomolinos, Serranillos del Valle and Torrejon de Ardoz. They broke up two marijuana plantations and a sophisticated drug packaging and packing centre.

The criminal group operated through an elaborate system that included small plantations spread throughout the Madrid region which provided them with a constant supply of narcotics to send to Germany.

Sophisticated shipping and tracking methods

One of the most striking features of this organisation was its shipping method. The drug traffickers used heat sealed packages to which they added tracking devices which allowed them to monitor the location of the drugs in real time throughout their journey from Spain to Germany.

The investigation began in March when police managed to intercept a package containing four kilos of marijuana buds destined for the German city of Dortmund. The agents were then able to unravel the complex network that operated internationally.

Results of the operation