MEPs from different political groups are in the middle of their first major debate of the new mandate, revealing their thoughts about the EU's approach and support for Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion since 2022.
At the end of the discussions of Parliament's first plenary session in Strasburg, the parliament will vote on a resolution backing Ukraine as Russia's war against its neighbour continues and how to censure Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban's freewheeling approach to diplomacy.
