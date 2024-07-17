EventsEventsPodcasts
Live. New European Parliament debates Orbán and EU support for Ukraine

European Parliament debates resolution on support for Ukraine
European Parliament debates resolution on support for Ukraine Copyright AP
Copyright AP
By Euronews
Published on
Watch the European Parliament's first plenary session in Strasbourg live.

MEPs from different political groups are in the middle of their first major debate of the new mandate, revealing their thoughts about the EU's approach and support for Ukraine's defence against Russia's invasion since 2022.

At the end of the discussions of Parliament's first plenary session in Strasburg, the parliament will vote on a resolution backing Ukraine as Russia's war against its neighbour continues and how to censure Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban's freewheeling approach to diplomacy.

Watch the plenary session live in the player above.

European Parliament European Union Viktor Orbán Ukraine war