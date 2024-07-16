EventsEventsPodcasts
How will the centre-right manage key votes in the European Parliament? | Radio Schuman

By Maïa de La BaumeEleonora Vasques
Published on Updated
The European Parliament is set to elect its president and vice-presidents today in the first plenary session in Strasbourg after the European elections.

How will the European People's Party (EPP) operate during key votes this week at the European Parliament? Will all EPP MEPs vote for Ursula von der Leyen? Will the party apply the so-called 'cordon sanitaire' against the far right as in the last mandate?

These are some of the questions Radio Schuman asked Pedro Lopez De Pablo, EPP spokesperson at the European Parliament.

Plus we take a quick look over the pond: how would another potential Donald Trump administration impact the EU? According to Goldman Sachs economists, the outlook would be gloomy.

We will also look at the alarming increase of homelessness in Europe.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques, audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron and music by Alexandre Jas.

