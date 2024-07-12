Heavy rain traps 16 tourists in Slovakia

At least two people have been reported dead so far. Scientists attribute the latest extreme weather events in Europe to climate change.

A landslide hit a tourist shelter trapping 16 people inside after a thunderstorm packing heavy rains moved through Slovakia’s High Tatras, the country's rescue service said on Thursday.

The incident took place in the Monkova Valley in the country’s highest mountain range, where authorities warned against severe thunderstorms accompanied by torrential rains with hail.

Pavel BekeÅ, mayor of the nearby town of Zdiar, told local media that two tourists died and four were injured. The rescuers didn’t immediately confirm that.

Health Minister Zuzana Dolinková offered her condolences to the relatives of the victims but offered no details.

The Mountain Rescue Service said a popular hiking trail in the valley was hit by a landslide and was closed to the public.

Climate change causing extreme weather in Europe

Scientists have attributed the latest extreme weather events, including scorching heatwaves, to climate change driven by human activity.

Switzerland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and other European countries have all been inundated by floods in the past weeks caused by heavy rainfall. Several mortalities have been reported.

In the north of the continent, temperatures have been far below average, with significantly more rain than normal, while the south is battling heat waves and wildfires.

Searing temperatures coupled with strong winds have sparked wildfires in Greece, while authorities in Albania on Thursday requested assistance from the European Union to help tackle wildfires in the south of the country.

In France, just weeks before the Paris Olympic Games kicks off, organisers are said to be concerned about the safety of athletes, due to potential record-high temperatures.