EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Migrants jump into sea as armed bandits climb onboard their boat during rescue mission

Rescue personnel of the SOS Mediterranee's volunteers, right, help transfer the passengers from a wooden migrant boat onto their own rescue vessel, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.
Rescue personnel of the SOS Mediterranee's volunteers, right, help transfer the passengers from a wooden migrant boat onto their own rescue vessel, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024. Copyright Charles Thiefaine/AP
Copyright Charles Thiefaine/AP
By Euronews with video by Lucy Davalou
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

The incident occurred on Libya's western coast, according to pan-European maritime rescue humanitarian organisation SOS Mediterranee.

ADVERTISEMENT

An aid group that rescues migrants stranded in the Mediterranean has said one of their missions was interrupted by armed bandits.

The raiders boarded the overloaded boat and sped away after the migrants threw themselves into the sea for safety.

According to video footage posted by SOS Mediterranee volunteers were helping 93 passengers from an overcrowded wooden boat onto the rescue vessel when the bandits approached in rubber dinghies.

The hijackers climbed onto the boat where the migrants were crowded as the rescuers carried on evacuating them.

After throwing themselves into the water for safety 15 of them were recovered by the NGO as the bandits drove away with the boat.

SOS Mediterranee reported that one man collapsed as a result of hypothermia and stress following the incident.

It wasn't immediately clear what the bandits motivation for taking the boat was. Often, boats are intentionally sunk by Italian maritime authorities for safety.

Rescue personnel of the SOS Mediterranee's volunteers help transfer the passengers from a wooden migrant boat onto their own rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, July 2024.
Rescue personnel of the SOS Mediterranee's volunteers help transfer the passengers from a wooden migrant boat onto their own rescue vessel in the Mediterranean Sea, July 2024.Charles Thiefaine/SOS MEDITERRANEE

Valeria Taurino, general director of SOS Mediterranee, said in a statement that, "the lack of rescue vessels left by states in recent years in the central Mediterranean has generated a reckless increase in armed presence and illegal and dangerous actions for both the fleeing shipwrecked people and aid workers."

The rescue was one of several this week however overall levels of migrants arriving in Italy by boat have halved from this time last year according to the Italian Interior Ministry.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has made tackling migration a priority, signing deals with African countries to block departures, limiting the work of rescuers and targeting traffickers.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

87 migrants rescued at sea by Doctors Without Borders

Ex-Mecano founder Nacho Cano arrested in Madrid for allegedly hiring undocumented immigrants

At least 85 rescued migrants arrive in English port of Dover on UK Border Force boat

Libya Mediterranean Sea Migrants