As of Tuesday morning, 27 people, including four children, were killed in missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

Rescue operations continued overnight after deadly Russian shelling struck a children’s hospital in Kyiv yesterday, killing dozens and leaving over a hundred people injured.

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 27 people were killed in the Ukrainian capital, and 117 were injured, according to the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko.

Local media report that at least four children were among those killed.

Authorities believe people may still be trapped under the rubble and are continuing the rescue effort.

Residential areas were also damaged heavily in the repeated Russian strikes.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Kremlin denied striking the children's hospital and asserted that it was instead a Ukrainian anti-missile fire that caused the damage.

However, experts have identified the rocket that struck the hospital as the Russian-made Kinzhal hypersonic missile, one of the most advanced weapons in Moscow's arsenal.

The Ukrainian Air Force also stated that Kinzhal missiles were used in the strikes against the capital.

US President Joe Biden condemned the strikes and stressed the importance of international support for Ukraine.

“It is critical that the world continues to stand with Ukraine at this very important moment,” he said in an official statement, describing it as a “horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality”.

“Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes.”

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine also condemned the attacks, stressing that hospitals are specially protected under international humanitarian law.

Ukraine had previously called for EU countries to set up donations of air defence systems as Russian attacks destroyed critical infrastructure in the war-battered nation.