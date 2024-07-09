EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue efforts continue after Russian missile strikes on Kyiv kill dozens

Emergency services work at the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 8, 2024 (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)
Emergency services work at the site of Okhmatdyt children’s hospital hit by Russian missiles, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, July 8, 2024 (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) Copyright Evgeniy Maloletka/EVGENIY MALOLETKA
Copyright Evgeniy Maloletka/EVGENIY MALOLETKA
By David O'Sullivan with EBU
Published on
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

As of Tuesday morning, 27 people, including four children, were killed in missile strikes on the Ukrainian capital.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescue operations continued overnight after deadly Russian shelling struck a children’s hospital in Kyiv yesterday, killing dozens and leaving over a hundred people injured. 

As of Tuesday morning, a total of 27 people were killed in the Ukrainian capital, and 117 were injured, according to the Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Serhiy Popko. 

Local media report that at least four children were among those killed. 

Authorities believe people may still be trapped under the rubble and are continuing the rescue effort. 

Residential areas were also damaged heavily in the repeated Russian strikes. 

In a statement released on Tuesday, the Kremlin denied striking the children's hospital and asserted that it was instead a Ukrainian anti-missile fire that caused the damage.

However, experts have identified the rocket that struck the hospital as the Russian-made Kinzhal hypersonic missile, one of the most advanced weapons in Moscow's arsenal.

The Ukrainian Air Force also stated that Kinzhal missiles were used in the strikes against the capital.

US President Joe Biden condemned the strikes and stressed the importance of international support for Ukraine. 

“It is critical that the world continues to stand with Ukraine at this very important moment,” he said in an official statement, describing it as a “horrific reminder of Russia’s brutality”.  

“Together with our allies, we will be announcing new measures to strengthen Ukraine’s air defences to help protect their cities and civilians from Russian strikes.”  

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Ukraine also condemned the attacks, stressing that hospitals are specially protected under international humanitarian law. 

Ukraine had previously called for EU countries to set up donations of air defence systems as Russian attacks destroyed critical infrastructure in the war-battered nation. 

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Putin 'dead wrong' to think he’ll outlast NATO support for Ukraine, allies say

Poland and Ukraine sign 'unprecedented' military agreement

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy says commitment to Ukraine 'is ironclad'

Missile Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russia's invasion of Ukraine Armed Forces of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine invasion