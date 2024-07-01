EventsEventsPodcasts
Russian shelling kills least 11 people in eastern Ukraine over weekend

A police officer collects evidence after a Russian attack on a Nova Poshta depot in Kharkiv, June 30, 2024
A police officer collects evidence after a Russian attack on a Nova Poshta depot in Kharkiv, June 30, 2024 Copyright Andrii Marienko/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
Copyright Andrii Marienko/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP, EBU
Published on
Attacks concentrated on Dnipro and Vilniansk, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appealing to Ukraine's allies for more defence systems.

Russian attacks across eastern Ukraine killed at least 11 people Saturday, focusing on Vilniansk and Dnipro.

Additionally, rescuers trawling through the rubble of a nine-story residential building found one person dead in Dnipro.

The attacks came as Russia continued its offensive against Ukraine in several areas along the 1,000-kilometre frontline. Moscow has stepped up its warfare against Ukraine, attacking vital infrastructure, including energy facilities.

The shelling of the frontline village of Niu-York in the Donetsk region wounded five people, according to Governor Vadym Filashkin. He said that Russian forces had shelled populated areas 13 times over the past 24 hours.

In Vilniansk, seven people were killed Saturday afternoon in Russian shelling on the town, including two children, reported local authorities.

Meanwhile, in Dnipro, at least one person died and 12 were wounded, including a 7-month-old girl, after a Russian strike destroyed the top four floors of the apartment building on Friday evening, said regional head Serhii Lysak.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted on X that the attack in Dnipro was evidence that the country needed more air defence systems, saying "The sooner the world helps us neutralize Russia’s combat aviation launching these bombs and the sooner we can strike back with justified strikes against Russian military infrastructure and airfields, the closer peace will be."

“This is why we constantly remind all of our partners: only a sufficient amount of high-quality air defence systems, only a sufficient amount of determination from the world at large can stop Russian terror,” confirmed Zelenskyy.

An alleged Ukrainian drone strike killed five people in Russia's Kursk region, local officials said. Two children were among the victims of an attack on the village of Gorodishche, said local Governor Alexey Smirnov.

In its morning statement, the Russian Defence Ministry said that six Ukrainian drones had been shot down overnight over the country’s Tver, Bryansk and Belgorod regions, as well as over the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Share this articleComments

Volodymyr Zelenskyy Kharkiv Kyiv Ukraine war Russia-Ukraine invasion