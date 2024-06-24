EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Latest
Trending
Latest stories
Europe
Categories
Programmes
Featured
World
Categories
Programmes
Featured
EU Policy
Business
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Euroviews
Next
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Green
Categories
Programmes
Featured
Health
Categories
Programmes
Culture
Categories
Programmes
Travel
Categories
Programmes
Videos
More
Special coverage
Partner content
EventsEventsPodcasts
Loader
Find Us
ADVERTISEMENT

Will Hungary's Council presidency reshape EU-Israel relations? | Radio Schuman

Euronews
Euronews Copyright Euronews
Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Published on Updated
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button

The EU is set to approve new sanctions against Hamas and Israeli settlers this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hungary will next week assume the presidency of the EU Council, how might that shift the complex dynamics of the EU's stance on Israel amidst the Gaza conflict? How do far-right parties gaining greater traction across Europe also impact EU-Israeli relations? We explore that theme today on Radio Schuman.

We'll also discuss the implications of a key meeting between Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Italy's Giorgia Meloni in Rome.

Lastly, we uncover the details behind the world's longest underwater rail and road tunnel connecting Scandinavia to central Europe.

Radio Schuman is hosted and produced by Maïa de la Baume, with journalist and production assistant Eleonora Vasques and audio editing by Zacharia Vigneron. The music is by Alexandre Jas. Sound Effect by Maksym Dudchyk from Pixabay.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Israel accepts EU invite to discuss bilateral relations, but with conditions

Hezbollah leader issues warning to Cyprus over alleged support for Israel

Hungarian Council presidency to prioritise cardiovascular disease, pharma reform

Hungary Gaza attack Josep Borrell Viktor Orbán Benjamin Netanyahu Israel Hamas war