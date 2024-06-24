The EU is set to approve new sanctions against Hamas and Israeli settlers this week.
Hungary will next week assume the presidency of the EU Council, how might that shift the complex dynamics of the EU's stance on Israel amidst the Gaza conflict? How do far-right parties gaining greater traction across Europe also impact EU-Israeli relations? We explore that theme today on Radio Schuman.
We'll also discuss the implications of a key meeting between Hungarian PM Viktor Orban and Italy's Giorgia Meloni in Rome.
Lastly, we uncover the details behind the world's longest underwater rail and road tunnel connecting Scandinavia to central Europe.
