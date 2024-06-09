Over 300,000 people enjoy Vienna's Pride Parade

Organisers say that around 340,000 people enjoyed themselves in the sunshine in Austria's capital.

Pride Month, the worldwide celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and rights, has begun with events around the globe.

In Vienna organisers say that around 340,000 people enjoyed themselves in the sunshine. And indoors too - one post on X showed video of revellers joining Saturday shoppers in the city.

But there was also a serious purpose to the fun and the revelry. In a statement the organisers said: "Pride is a demonstration. It’s about making lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) individuals visible."

Europe’s leading LGBTI organisation, ILGA-Europe, published its annual Rainbow Map in May. It 49 European countries on legislative developments in the arena of LGBTI human rights. Austria came 19th with a score of 49.6%. The scale starts from 0% (gross violations of human rights, discrimination) to 100% (respect of human rights, full equality) on the basis of laws and policies.