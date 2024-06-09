ADVERTISEMENT
Over 300,000 people enjoy Vienna's Pride Parade

FILE - Participants gather during the annual Gay pride Rainbow Parade, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Theresa Wey)
FILE - Participants gather during the annual Gay pride Rainbow Parade, in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, June 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Theresa Wey) Copyright Theresa Wey/Copyright 2022 The AP. All rights reserved
By Daniel Bellamy
Organisers say that around 340,000 people enjoyed themselves in the sunshine in Austria's capital.

Pride Month, the worldwide celebration of LGBTQ+ culture and rights, has begun with events around the globe.

In Vienna organisers say that around 340,000 people enjoyed themselves in the sunshine. And indoors too - one post on X showed video of revellers joining Saturday shoppers in the city.

But there was also a serious purpose to the fun and the revelry. In a statement the organisers said: "Pride is a demonstration. It’s about making lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) individuals visible."

Europe’s leading LGBTI organisation, ILGA-Europe, published its annual Rainbow Map in May. It 49 European countries on legislative developments in the arena of LGBTI human rights. Austria came 19th with a score of 49.6%. The scale starts from 0% (gross violations of human rights, discrimination) to 100% (respect of human rights, full equality) on the basis of laws and policies.

Rainbow map of state of LGBTQ legislation across Europe
Rainbow map of state of LGBTQ legislation across Europehttps://rainbowmap.ilga-europe.org/
