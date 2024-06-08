ADVERTISEMENT
Danish Prime Minister cancels campaign events after being assaulted by man in Copenhagen

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument in Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzales)
Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen attends a ceremony at the Danish monument in Normandy, Thursday, June 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Jeremias Gonzales) Copyright Jeremias Gonzalez/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews with AP & EBU
Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen cancelled campaign events on the eve of European elections.

The Danish Prime Minister cancelled campaign events on the eve of voting in her country after she was assaulted by a man in downtown Copenhagen

Following the attack, Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen was rushed to a hospital but was unharmed.  

Local media report that a 39-year-old man walked up to her and pushed her hard.

The recent violence arose in the runup to elections taking place this weekend for the European Parliament.

To some, the assault on elected leaders adds to the growing sense of democracy itself being attacked.

The most serious attack so far was the attempted assassination of Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico – who struggled for his life after shots were fired at him while he met with supporters. 

In France, the lead Socialist candidate in the EU elections Raphael Glucksmann was pelted with eggs and paint at a May Day event last month.

Last month, Berlin's deputy mayor was attacked outside a library by a man who approached her from behind and hit her with what police describe as a bag containing a hard device.

