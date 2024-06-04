By Euronews with AP

Slovenia’s decision came days after Spain, Norway and Ireland recognised a state of Palestinian, which was condemned by Israel.

Slovenia recognised a Palestinian state on Tuesday after its parliament voted overwhelmingly in favour of the move, following in the recent steps of three other European countries.

Slovenia’s government endorsed a motion last week to recognise a Palestinian state, and had sent the proposal to parliament for final approval, which was needed for the decision to take effect.

The parliament voted 52 in favour of recognition, with no opposing votes out of the 90-seat assembly. The remaining lawmakers abstained from the vote.

Previously only seven members of the 27-nation EU officially recognised a Palestinian state. Five of them are former East bloc countries that announced recognition in 1988, as did Cyprus, before joining the EU. Sweden’s recognition came in 2014.

More than 140 countries recognise a Palestinian state — more than two-thirds of the United Nations.