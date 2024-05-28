By Euronews with AP

Oslo has formalised its support for Palestinian statehood in a largely symbolic move that has infuriated the Israeli government.

Norway handed over papers to the Palestinian prime minister marking the latest step towards its formal recognition of a Palestinian State.

The document states that recognition will officially begin from May 28, 2024.

The handover of the papers by Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide to Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa was made in Brussels, where Mustafa is meeting with foreign ministers of EU nations and high-level EU officials.

Norway pledged last Wednesday to recognise the Palestinian state, joining Ireland and Spain.

The Israeli government has reacted furiously to the news, which comes as the Israeli military's latest actions in Gaza horrify many of its closest allies.