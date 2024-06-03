ADVERTISEMENT
Tensions rise between activists in Mannheim after deadly stabbing of policeman

Policemen in Mannheim pay tribute to their colleague after a deadly stabbing in Mannheim, Germany
Policemen in Mannheim pay tribute to their colleague after a deadly stabbing in Mannheim, Germany
By Euronews
Left-wing supporters accused AfD youth protesters of exploiting the policeman's death at the hands of a migrant for political gain.

The death of a police officer by an Afghanistan-born migrant is stirring political tensions in Germany ahead of a crucial European election, with four other men injured in the incident.

Far-right activists from the Alternative for Germany's (AfD) youth movement took to the streets of Mannheim on Sunday, where the attack occurred, demanding stricter asylum and migration policies.

AfD MP Nicole Höchst said "People who come here and don't appreciate our hospitality have to leave. And we need to finally have a conversation about that too.”

The rally was classified as '"extremist" by the local authorities.

Left-wing protesters held a vigil against hate and violence, denouncing AfD's far right narrative.

Greens MP Gerhard Fontagnier says far-right party is using the incident as a political weapon. "It is simply undemocratic. That's why we're here today," he said.

Left-wing and right-wing activists clashed later in the day, leading to scuffles that police had to break up.

