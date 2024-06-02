By Euronews with AP & EBU

In a news conference at the Shangri-La defence forum in Singapore, Zelenskyy said that China is pressuring other countries and their leaders not to attend the upcoming talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy accused China of helping Russia to disrupt a peace conference on the war in Ukraine.

“Russia, using Chinese influence in the region, using Chinese diplomats also, does everything to disrupt the peace summit,” he said, “This is unfortunate that such a big, independent, powerful country as China is an instrument in hands of Putin.”

During the conference, Zelenskyy urged top defence officials to attend the summit – saying he was disappointed at the failure of some nations to commit to joining.

He also said Ukraine had proposals to make at the summit – addressing nuclear security, food security and the release of prisoners of war.

Zelenskyy also said Ukraine is “ready to hear various proposals and thoughts that lead us to an end of the war and a sustainable and just peace.”