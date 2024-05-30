The adoption of the EU’s pact on migration and asylum has never seen Italy’s ruling majority and opposition parties so divided.

Since becoming Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni’s key challenge has been to curb illegal migration.

However, delivering on the main promise of her political programme was particularly difficult given the sharp increase in the number of arrivals from North Africa since the beginning of her mandate.

As she launched the Brothers of Italy electoral campaign, she took credit for changing Europe’s approach to migration.

Official data for the first three months of 2024 shows the number of arrivals has decreased by more than half compared to the same period last year.

Italy’s government strongly supported the recent deal between the EU and Tunisia – hailing it as a success that has led to a decrease of almost 60% in the number of departures.

Divisions in the Italian parliament have also emerged following the government’s call to develop the outsourcing of asylum policies, such as the protocol signed between Italy and Albania, with this approach gaining more support among Member States.

