Migration remains a hot topic in Italy ahead of European elections

The Italian Coast Guard rescued 22 people and recovered nine bodies on Thursday, April 10, 2024 (Guardia Costiera via AP, HO)
The Italian Coast Guard rescued 22 people and recovered nine bodies on Thursday, April 10, 2024 (Guardia Costiera via AP, HO) Copyright AP/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Giorgia Orlandi
The adoption of the EU’s pact on migration and asylum has never seen Italy’s ruling majority and opposition parties so divided.

Since becoming Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni’s key challenge has been to curb illegal migration.

However, delivering on the main promise of her political programme was particularly difficult given the sharp increase in the number of arrivals from North Africa since the beginning of her mandate.

As she launched the Brothers of Italy electoral campaign, she took credit for changing Europe’s approach to migration.

Official data for the first three months of 2024 shows the number of arrivals has decreased by more than half compared to the same period last year.

Italy’s government strongly supported the recent deal between the EU and Tunisia – hailing it as a success that has led to a decrease of almost 60% in the number of departures.  

Divisions in the Italian parliament have also emerged following the government’s call to develop the outsourcing of asylum policies, such as the protocol signed between Italy and Albania, with this approach gaining more support among Member States.

Watch: Giorgia Orlandi's report in the player above.

