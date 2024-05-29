Radio Schuman is your new go-to podcast to spice up your weekday mornings with relevant news, insights, and behind-the-scenes stories from Brussels and beyond

It’s May 29th and political parties have eight more days to persuade Europeans to vote for them in next week’s elections. The fight is on for the attention of voters, and nowhere more than on digital platforms, the new field of battle for political campaigning. Who is winning the digital political campaign for Europe? Which political groups pay online platforms the most to get their messages out?

In this podcast, we explore ad spending of political parties ahead of the European elections, The life -and potential death - of the EU-Israeli Association Council, one of the bloc’s key instruments for cooperating with Israel and how Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has emerged as the election’s kingmaker.

We take a look at the Italian polls, and we look at what is really worrying Europeans about this summer.